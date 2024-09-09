Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.03 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

