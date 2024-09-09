Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

