Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 202,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 245,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

