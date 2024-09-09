Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Trading Down 1.1 %

Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,742 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,850 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,692 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.