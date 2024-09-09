Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

NASDAQ Z opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $122,462.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,380.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,971 shares of company stock worth $10,314,285 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% in the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after buying an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 609,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

