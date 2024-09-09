Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCEC stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $957.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

