Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Reaches $12.29 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion and approximately $233.29 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.96 or 0.04140029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00042687 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

