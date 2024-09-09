CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading Up 33.3%

CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 186,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 69,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

