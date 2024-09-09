Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $79.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.17.

NYSE:CARR opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

