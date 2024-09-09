Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Carter’s stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 431.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 67.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

