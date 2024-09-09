Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 25.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $61.20.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

