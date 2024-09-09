Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $66,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.86 and a 200-day moving average of $343.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.