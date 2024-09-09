CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

