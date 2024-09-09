Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Celsius Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

