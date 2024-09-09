Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after acquiring an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,022,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $227.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

