Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chapman Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.1% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $2,954,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

