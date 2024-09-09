Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CTHR opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.45.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
