Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.92

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.92 and last traded at C$14.91, with a volume of 26536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.84.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is -358.82%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

