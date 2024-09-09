Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Chewy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $26.19 on Monday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

