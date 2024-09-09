Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

