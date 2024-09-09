Choreo LLC Buys 1,270 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $263.74 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average is $265.24. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

