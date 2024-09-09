Choreo LLC Buys 37,105 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VTI opened at $268.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average of $262.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $402.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

