Choreo LLC Has $17.73 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 6,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.77.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

COST opened at $880.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $918.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $857.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

