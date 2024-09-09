Choreo LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI opened at $170.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock worth $14,416,687 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

