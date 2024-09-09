Choreo LLC Has $40.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $40,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

QUAL stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

