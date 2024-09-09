Choreo LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1,207.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $764.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $925.80 and a 200-day moving average of $951.10. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $301.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.55%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

