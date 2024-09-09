Choreo LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.72 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

