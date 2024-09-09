Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $153,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

