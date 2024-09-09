Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.64.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.33%.
Citizens Dividend Announcement
About Citizens
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.