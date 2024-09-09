Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Clear Secure has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Clear Secure to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
Clear Secure Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.
Insider Transactions at Clear Secure
In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $4,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,908.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $4,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,431 shares in the company, valued at $771,908.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,702 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Clear Secure Company Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
