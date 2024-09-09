Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.33

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 616736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Clear Secure Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,435 shares of company stock worth $7,770,702 over the last 90 days. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

