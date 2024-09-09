Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,942 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.