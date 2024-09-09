Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.40 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $322.08 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.38.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

About Amgen



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

