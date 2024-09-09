Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

EBAY stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.