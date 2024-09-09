Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Allison Transmission comprises about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $29,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 62,872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

