Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

