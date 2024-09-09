Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Acquires A$77,120.00 in Stock

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hawthorne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.71 ($5.25) per share, with a total value of A$77,120.00 ($52,462.59).

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.70.

Collins Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Collins Foods’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. Collins Foods’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Collins Foods Company Profile

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

