CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 4920238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.07.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

