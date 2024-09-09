Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $10.45 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $561.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth about $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

