Comparing Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pixie Dust Technologies and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pixie Dust Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.21, suggesting a potential upside of 269.50%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Electromed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Electromed 9.41% 12.44% 10.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Electromed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $993.02 million 0.02 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Electromed $54.72 million 2.73 $3.17 million $0.50 34.50

Electromed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Summary

Electromed beats Pixie Dust Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixie Dust Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.