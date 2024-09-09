Connable Office Inc. Has $59.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $59,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.