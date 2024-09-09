Connable Office Inc. Has $697,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,528,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,070,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after purchasing an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,121,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $140.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $164.91.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

