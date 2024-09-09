Connable Office Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $99.22 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.78. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

