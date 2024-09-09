Connable Office Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

CMG stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.