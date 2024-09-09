Connable Office Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $250.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock worth $4,084,701 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

