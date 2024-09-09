Connable Office Inc. Sells 268 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN opened at $182.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $187.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.28.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

