Connable Office Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Entegris by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 66,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,647,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares during the period.

Entegris stock opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

