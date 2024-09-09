Connable Office Inc. Sells 610 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.01 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

