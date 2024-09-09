Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in American Express by 102.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of American Express by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

AXP stock opened at $246.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.