Cookie Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.01 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Cookie has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $461,616.01 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cookie Token Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,014,649 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 80,892,777.54334553 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.02483301 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $491,423.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cookie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

